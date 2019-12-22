Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one woman was killed and another was injured after they were attacked by three pit bulls. Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a north Houston neighborhood, where they found a woman who had been bitten multiple times. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive her injuries. A short time later, police received a call from the dogs’ owner, who reported his dogs had attacked a woman and her body was in a ditch in front of his home. Prosecutors will determine if any charges could be filed against the dogs’ owner.