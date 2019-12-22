Super Saturday has people rushing for last minute gifts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Today is said to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year, since it’s the last Saturday before Christmas. It’s called Super Saturday.
Also known as panic Saturday, this day has people rushing around for last minute Christmas
“We live in Bowie that’s not too far away, and we knew we had to do some other shopping so we said lets go find unique things,” said shopper Alenandra Graf.
For some, Super Saturday is a way to make some sales.
Local businesses downtown had quite the crowd, a few stores even extending their hours for Super Saturday.
“They were showing things like you brush them one way and it covers up what’s inside and it and it’s kind of like a little surprise,” said Graf. “Our grand baby in Alaska will love it.”
With just a few more days left until Christmas, now is the perfect time to grab those last minute stocking stuffers.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.