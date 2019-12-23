BBB Briefs: tips for returning gifts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda from the Better Business Bureau of North Texas joined Jake in studio to talk about some tips you may be interested in, especially if you got two of the exact same thing this holiday season.
It is important for consumers to be aware that stores are not legally required to accept returns or exchanges.
That makes it really important to know of the exchange or return policies at the business you are trying to make a return or exchange to.
These tips can help your holiday gift returns go smoothly:
- Understand online store return policies.
- Keep your receipt and packaging.
- Bring your ID.
- Make returns in a timely fashion.
More information can be found on the BBB website.
