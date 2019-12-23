Clay Co. extends burn ban

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Clay County Commissioners Court passed a vote to extend the 30-day burn ban that was put in place on Oct. 28.
The new expected date of the end of the burn ban is Jan. 27, 2020.
Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook about the extension:
This order does not ban outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Natural Resources Commission for firefighter training, public utility, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, natural gas pipeline operations, mining operations or burns that are conducted by a certified burn manager.
Welding is allowed if you have a spotter and at least 100 gallons of water with a sprayer and outdoor cooking is allowed in an enclosed cooking container only, no open flames.
A violation of this order by the Commissioners’ Court is considered a Class C misdemeanor which is punishable by a fine that should not exceed $500.
