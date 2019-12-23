Travel Center and Falls Ride holiday schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Travel Center and Falls Ride will be closed on Christmas Day and on New Years Day.
Greyhound Bus lines will still be running these days, but you must have purchased an e-ticket online or before the station closes on Tuesday, 24 at 5 p.m. and Tuesday, 31 at 6 p.m.
Tickets must be printed or you must have a viable e-ticket on a smart phone.
You will not be allowed to board a Greyhound Bus with only a confirmation number.
The Travel Center and Falls Ride will resume their normal operations on Dec. 26 and again on Jan. 2.
To check for any weather delays or cancellations please call Greyhound at 1-800-231-2222 for their English line or 1-800-531-5332 for their Spanish line.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.