We get the gift of warm weather this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Warm and pleasant weather leads the headlines on this week of Christmas. Not only will high temperatures be well above normal for the entire week, Christmas day will be our warmest day in over two and a half weeks. This morning, the weather headline is cold temperatures and patchy dense fog. Please be careful if you’re driving in dense fog while temperatures are in the upper twenties, you could see slick spots on bridges and overpasses.