We get the gift of warm weather this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Warm and pleasant weather leads the headlines on this week of Christmas. Not only will high temperatures be well above normal for the entire week, Christmas day will be our warmest day in over two and a half weeks. This morning, the weather headline is cold temperatures and patchy dense fog. Please be careful if you’re driving in dense fog while temperatures are in the upper twenties, you could see slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
While it’s cold and foggy this morning, this afternoon is going to be quite nice, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow, Christmas Eve, will be similar with highs near 70. Friday and Saturday look to offer our best chance of rain this week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.