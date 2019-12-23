Woman charged in connection with child’s death during wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman is facing charges following a fatal wreck in Wichita Falls.
On Friday, December 20 at approximately 1:30 p.m., WFPD officers responded to a single-car accident on southbound Henry S. Grace at Southwest Pkwy.
Upon arrival, police found that a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt had rolled multiple times.
The car was occupied by two adults and five children. Five of the seven occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Police say none of the passengers were properly restrained, and it’s unknown if the driver was.
Police say one of those who was thrown from the car, four-year-old Christian Redmond, died on scene. All other passengers were taken to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.
When officers spoke to the driver, Migel Matthews, 30, they detected the odor of alcohol.
Officers found multiple open and half-empty cans of an alcoholic beverage in the field near the car, as well as an unopened can of an alcoholic beverage in the front passenger area of the car.
Police say while at the hospital, one of the passengers stated that Matthews had been drinking alcohol prior to operating the vehicle.
After being discharged from the hospital, Matthews was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter with a $25,000 bond.
She has since bonded out.
