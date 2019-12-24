Burkburnett to revitalize downtown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the city of Burkburnett Continues to grow city leaders are breathing life once again into downtown.
To bring the boom back to the boomtown their plan is to revitalize downtown. To start the process, the city is asking the community to weigh in on what they want to see.
They are taking all of those ideas, comments, and suggestions in the form of an online survey. It's open to everyone that lives in Burkburnett and is the cities way of making sure everyone has a voice in the future downtown.
“Looking around Texas there’s lots of downtowns being redeveloped and new plans made and we’re wanting to engage that process for our town,” Richard Gordon, Burkburnett planning director said.
“We’re looking for broader based input from our community about what they would like to see downtown as part of the process.”
This whole process, it's all coming together pretty fast.
“We are on a timetable to try to produce a complete master plan sometime in February,” Gordon said.
It’s news the community is excited to hear.
“I think it’s a great idea, it would bring more customers to everybody down here,” John Henderson said. He works downtown at Ace Hardware.
“They are trying to get everybody that lives here to stay here and then fill all the buildings so that way people come in and it brings more businesses downtown,” Henderson said.
Ryan Alexander, a Burkburnett resident, hopes to see a transformation like the recent one at Friendship Park, downtown.
“If you think about it they made the park better and now more people are having fun at the park, kids are having fun, and that’s just a way to make like the town pop,” Alexander said.
You can take the survey anytime between now and January 10th. It’s 10 questions and it takes about 10 minutes to complete.
If you have any questions about the survey feel free to contact Sarah Culp with the city of Burkburnett at seculp@burkburnett.org or call her at 940-569-2263.
A link to that survey can be found here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.