Christmas will be warm this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For Christmas Eve we will be seeing warm conditions. 68 degrees for the high tomorrow and some places will even see the low 70s making the holiday feel like we are back in spring. Then for Christmas Day we will have warm condition continuing! Low to mid 70s is currently what we are forecasting but models are trying to trend slightly upward with the high. The day after Christmas we will have a cold front come through dropping our highs down into the 60s and bringing good rain chances to the forecast.