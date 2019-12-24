County purchases capital murder case insurance policy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita County Commissioner’s Court has purchased what will act as an insurance policy for handling capital murder cases.
The Regional Public Defenders Organization is state funded for capital cases such as death penalty cases, and they offer their services to any county that wants to pay in on an annual rate.
Capital cases can get pretty costly, and this policy will keep those fees down.
“What we're doing is paying the Regional Public Defenders office 50,000 dollars a year to be a retainer for us if we do have a capital case,” said Commissioner Mark Beauchamp.
“You can join in where you pay and then they’re available to be appointed to either try or assist in the capital murder case,” says Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie.
If they do have a capital case, and a change of venue, the Regional Public Defenders will take on the cost of that change of venue from the defendant’s side.
The rate they have agreed to pay to the organization is based off the population and how many death-penalty qualified cases that the county has had in the last decade.
