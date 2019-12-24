Faith Mission strives to create “normal” Christmas for clients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shelters across Wichita Falls have been opening their doors to welcome those in need on Christmas Eve, and bringing them some holiday cheer.
Steve Sparks, the CEO of Faith Mission, he says during this time of year when some people have nothing, he wants the shelters doors to remain open.
“I like it to be festive,” he added, “but I also want them to feel like they’re normal.”
In an attempt to bring normalcy for some in Wichita Falls, Faith Mission has planned two days of enjoyment.
Inside its dining hall those who needed it were offered trays full of food and even things to take with them. Board games and movies were played in rooms across the shelter, allowing people to come together.
“Since a lot of them don’t have a family near or close by, they don’t have a home to go to, then we want this to feel as much like a home as possible,” Sparks said.
It’s something Chad Manning said is so small, but so meaningful during the holidays.
“The clients who have nobody to celebrate Christmas with, we can all gather around here and have fellowship and have something good to eat," he said.
Manning was homeless this time last year, and this will be his first Christmas at the shelter while in its rehab program. He adds that on top of normalcy, there’s another feeling that comes from people coming together.
“Just for people to feel love. Everybody wants to feel loved, you know, and sometimes it ain’t always possible but here at Faith Mission we just try to make it possible,” he said, “he chance to serve and be served.”
“Instead of dreading the holidays, they can look forward to it because they have a place to come where people care about them,” added Sparks, “it’s just all about humanity and treating everybody with dignity and respect.”
Faith Mission will be open tomorrow for activities to continue on Christmas Day.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.