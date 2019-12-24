Houston meets Washington in Diamond Head Classic

SUPER SENIORS: Houston's Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 44 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 27 over his last five games. He's also made 74 percent of his foul shots this season.