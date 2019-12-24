Married volunteer firefighters pursue new career goals

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The City of Bowie Fire Department has a husband and wife as volunteers, for the first time ever.
They, as a family, have decided to take the first steps in pursuing new career paths for the better interest of their family.
During a recent firefighter ceremony, Abe and Sydney Rizwan, gave each other a pin that had a lot of symbolism behind it. Being a shield that they bestowed upon one another, it showed that through changes and hardships, they will always have their little family to come home to at the end of the shift..
Abe and Sydney grew up in the Bowie area together.
Abe moved to Bowie from Alvord when he was about 10, while Sydney grew up and graduated from Bowie High School.
Abe, now 21, became a young father to his daughter Bella, pushing further education aside to provide for his little family. He works at WL Plastics and is working on obtaining his GED and is also taking firefighter online courses.
Sydney, now 20, is a certified nurse’s attendant at Decatur Medical Lodge, and she has completed emergency medical technician courses this December.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.