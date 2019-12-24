MSU student captures aftermath of Australian fires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bushfire continue to blaze in Australia and Midwestern State Student Bridget Reilly is spending her winter break capturing the aftermath near her hometown in New South Wales.
Reilly came up with the idea and has sent pictures to the university’s paper The Wichitan, which she regularly shoots photographs for during the school year.
“My goal was to inform the community about everything happening in my community,” Reilly said.
Bushfire season usually begins in December, but this year started three months ago.
While thousands of volunteer firefighters are helping to fight them off, many citizens are unhappy with how Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison has handled the crisis. He has been criticized for going on vacation in Hawaii while the fires blazed. He has since returned.
“It's not that we want him there, it's we expect him to be there. He just wasn't leading the country,” Reilly said.
Eight people have died due to the bushfires in Australia. Over 800 homes have been destroyed, and wildlife is suffering all near Rielly's hometown of Royalla. “I took a photo of an echidna and put it on twitter. The echidna was looking around for water or food – this was in Budawang National Park – it can't find anything because it's ash, the whole ground is ash,” Reilly remembers.
The way people have helped each other has given her hope, “There's a town probably an hour from where I am called Braidwood, and there's a sustainable farm there that burnt down. Their crops and the house it burnt down. They've been posting on Facebook and Instagram that all of the community has come to help them move into the shed that didn't burn down. People are donating. It's inspiring.”
Reilly is staying her parents and brother and have not had to evacuate yet. If they do, it would not be the first time. Her family had to leave their home in 2003 due to bushfires.
