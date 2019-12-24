This warm Christmas week will end with good rain chances

Our weather here in the southern plains is quiet with no travel problems. looking out to the West both California and Arizona are seeing valley rain and mountain snow with a huge trough of low pressure across the West Coast it’s going to keep the weather active over the western third of the nation. Eventually that trough will move east, bringing good rain chances to our forecast by Friday. Based on the latest weather data, it looks like the best chance for rain it’s going to be Friday night into Saturday morning.