This warm Christmas week will end with good rain chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have received the gift of warm weather on this Christmas Eve. On this, the 10-year anniversary of the Christmas Eve blizzard we will see a south breeze and high temperatures near 70 degrees. It will be even warmer on Christmas day with highs in the low 70s, and the mild weather will stay with us through at least Saturday.
Our weather here in the southern plains is quiet with no travel problems. looking out to the West both California and Arizona are seeing valley rain and mountain snow with a huge trough of low pressure across the West Coast it’s going to keep the weather active over the western third of the nation. Eventually that trough will move east, bringing good rain chances to our forecast by Friday. Based on the latest weather data, it looks like the best chance for rain it’s going to be Friday night into Saturday morning.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
