Vernon preps holiday spirit meal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Today volunteers in Vernon began meal prepping for their annual Holiday Spirit Meal - this Christmas.
A pinch of this, a dash of that and a smidgen of salt plus years practice is what makes the dressing and this long-time holiday spirit meal tradition a success year after year.
Sharon Goins and her husband Billy Goins are now leading the volunteer staff in their preparations.
'It just happens, and it happens with the help of everyone. It's not one person. We tell people we are just the grocery getters, my husband, and me. He's not here today. He is at work, but it takes everybody, said Sharon Goins.
Sharon Goins and her family now the heads chefs of this more than 30-year tradition that feeds hundreds each year.
"We expect to deliver anywhere from 400-500 meals. And then we expect to serve about 200 in here, and they will probably take 200 to-go's. So, close to a thousand," said Goins.
Beyond the menu items, which are all donations. The volunteers make sure the hall is as festive as can be. Down to the very smallest detail.
Along with feeding the community, kids get to see Santa and get toys.
With a little extra help from the Sheriff, Departments, the kiddos will have way more options for toys to choose from.
" I really enjoy the part about being able to share the gift with the kids. and Santa is coming and seeing their faces and them excited about getting presents for Christmas said, Crystal Schmoker.
They have a lot of things handled inside of here but come Wednesday; they will still need help delivering meals. You don’t need to sign up. Just show up.
