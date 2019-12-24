WFPD introduces “STORM”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Citizen Police Academy Association hosted the reveal of the painted horse, STORM, painted by local artist, Sorrow, in its new home right in front of the Wichita Falls Police Department.
This project was a gift from Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Academy Association’s Leadership Class of 2017.
“It means a lot to the police department; on one side you have Saint Michael, the patron saint of law enforcement. Lady Justice," Guy Gilmore, Leadership of Wichita Falls Class of 2017, said. "On the other side you have an officer saluting the American flag, so it really stands out in front of the Police Department.”
This project began back in 2007, and 12 years later, STORM has finally made his big arrival.
