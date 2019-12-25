Bloomberg cuts ties with company using prisoners for campaign calls

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gestures while taking part at the American Geophysical Union fall meeting in San Francisco. A top California Democratic Party official is leaving his post to run Bloomberg's presidential operation in the state. Bloomberg's campaign announced Tuesday, Dec. 24, that Chris Masami Myers will lead the billionaire businessman's campaign in California starting next month. (Source: Eric Risberg)