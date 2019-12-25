Families at First Step to have a gift filled Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While the holidays are often seen as the best time of the year for those fleeing domestic violence it can be one of the scariest.
At First Step the workers there are making sure the families in their care can have a merry Christmas. Tomorrow morning the families in First Step’s care will wake up to a wonderful surprise presents for everyone. It’s a gift that brings a sense of normalcy back into their lives.
“We wake up Christmas morning with our gifts and have a nice Christmas, so we have worked really hard in creating that for our clients here that are in the safe house for Christmas,” Michelle Turnbow, executive director of First Step said.
Presents wrapped up like snowmen surround the tree in the common room. That’s what in store for families here come Christmas morning.
“It’s so rewarding to see children come down to see something that they may not of ever gotten or to at least have that feeling because they just left all their toys and all their good stuff behind,” Turnbow said.
“There will be tears of joy, tears of sadness, and we’ll just be here to help support them,” Mary Hyde Henderson, one of the shelter aides said.
Everything here was purchased thanks to help from the Texoma community and their spirit giving back.
“It means a lot that our community believes in what we’re doing and what we are offering in the community and wants the best for these clients and these children,” Turnbow said.
This year’s support has exceeded anything Michelle’s ever seen.
“I’ve never in 20 years of working in agencies like this and I’ve never seen a community that gave as much as they did,” Turnbow said.
All the kids here made lists of what they want for Christmas.
“We worked really hard to ensure that everybody got something on that wish list that they asked for,” Henderson said.
For Mary it’s one of the ways they can help those in need of their service.
“Hopefully we can give them some guidance and joy and say, you did do the right thing, you took the first step, nobody could do that and so we are just here to encourage and empower as much we possibly can,” Henderson said.
To get in contact with First Step, you can call their crisis hotline at 1-800-658-2683 or on their website, firststep.org.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.