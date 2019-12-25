Musician shares holiday tunes from pickup

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’re out tonight and you hear Christmas tunes while in your car, those tunes are more than that, you’re listening to raw talent, passion, and purpose.
“The reaction last year was perfect, and that why we are doing it this year, and we also went to Forth Worth,” said Pianist Anthony Ailey
So, who is the young man behind the keyboard, just a shy kid with a supportive friend?
"I'm not going to lie, I told Thad, I told Thad I was shy, doing this in Fort Worth even today I got shy all over again I got scared all over again. He said to remember what you're doing, you're a pianist," said Ailey.
A friend and driver, Thad Douglass, is so much more than a support system.
What begins on a whim among two friends last year has crescendo into a number of opportunities.
"An I've been playing every month. Monthly, at Maplewood and other places. Just every month, I been playing at these places, and it's been great."
Though he's extremely grateful for the doors that have since opened, he started his roaming piano. It's he does it cause he loves it.
“Spreading love and music and Christmas cheer and then that only what really matters. You can make money, and you can do things here and there that, but all that comes and goes when you spark something in someone’s heart that’s the only thing that matters. the reaction last year was perfect, and that why we are doing it this year, and we went to Fort Worth,” said Ailey.
