Yoga fundraiser benefits Emily’s Legacy Rescue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue had a Christmas Eve fundraiser today to benefit their animals.
The fundraiser has become an annual event at Balance Yoga and Barre.
Yoga instructor Chris Brogden says it’s something she hopes to continue to do for the animals at Emily’s Legacy.
“This is one of our annual events to support a group in the community that needs some support and does a wonderful job doing what they do, “ says Brogden.
Along with raising money, the event also served as a therapeutic session for those who attended.
“Hugging and loving on animals is a very therapeutic thing to do,” says Brogden. “It helps to calm the nervous system and helps to settle you down.”
Founder of Emily’s Legacy Kimber Hopkins says events like this help them cover costs of the animal’s needs.
“It helps us to be able to take care of the animals vetting needs if they’re sick that way when they go to the vet we don’t have to worry about paying the bill,” says Hopkins.
Emily’s Legacy is a foster volunteer based rescue, so events like this are more than helpful.
