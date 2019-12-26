City of WF offers natural Christmas tree disposal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department has four different locations that will be offering free disposal of natural Christmas trees.
Only real trees that have the tree stand, all decorations and lights removed will be accepted. No artificial trees will be accepted.
There is no charge for this service at any drop off location.
Dropped off trees will be used as mulch throughout Wichita Falls city parks.
Residents can dispose of natural Christmas trees until Friday, Jan. 17 at the four locations.
However, residents can also use the Landfill or Transfer Station during normal business hours.
- Lucy Park - On Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway all the way at the back of the park near the tree farm; open 24 hours
- Kiwanis Park - 4400 Southwest Parkway; adjacent to the Parks Maintenance Building at the entrance to the park; open 24 hours
- City Transfer Station - 3200 Lawrence Road; open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- City Landfill - 10984 Wiley Road; open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be no curbside pickup of Christmas trees. Trees left out by or on the curb will not be picked up.
For more information or if you have any questions; please call 940-761-7977.
