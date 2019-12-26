Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 116-104. D'Angelo Russell added 20 points, and Glenn Robinson III had 18 to help the Warriors win their third straight and end the Rockets’ four-game winning streak. Golden State improved to 7-24.
HONOLULU (AP) — Fabian White Jr. and Caleb Mills scored 19 points each to help Houston rally to a 75-71 win over No. 21 Washington in the title game of the Diamond Head Classic. The Cougars (10-3) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, but outscored the Huskies (10-3) 44-35 after halftime to win their fourth straight.
HONOLULU (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Boise State edged past UTEP 72-67 for fifth place in the Diamond Head Classic. Alston made a baseline floater for a two-possession lead with 25 seconds left, and Marcus Dickinson stole it at the other end before making two free throws to seal it. Abu Kigab had 11 points and nine rebounds for Boise State. Robin Jorch added 10 points and RJ Williams had nine rebounds. Daryl Edwards had 14 points for the Miners. Kaden Archie and Souley Boum each had 11 points.