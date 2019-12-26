Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder after confessing to killing his pregnant sister, writing a fake suicide note in her name and leaving her body in an alley. Officers arrested Eduardo Arevalo Sunday after finding the lifeless body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in the Dallas suburb of The Colony. Police say Arevalo killed his sister in their home on Dec. 16 and later told officers he was embarrassed by her and believed she would not be a good mother. Police say he is in jail and doesn't have an attorney.