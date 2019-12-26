Thursday will be our final day this week with light winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you have travel plans into Central Texas this morning just know that dense fog is being reported in places like Fort Hood, Austin, and San Antonio. Here in Texoma, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with very light winds, and temperatures warming to the 60s this afternoon. Today is the final day when winds will be light. The storm system we’ve been watching all week over the West Coast will slowly make its way toward Texoma bringing fair rain chances both Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning.