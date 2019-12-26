Thursday will be our final day this week with light winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you have travel plans into Central Texas this morning just know that dense fog is being reported in places like Fort Hood, Austin, and San Antonio. Here in Texoma, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with very light winds, and temperatures warming to the 60s this afternoon. Today is the final day when winds will be light. The storm system we’ve been watching all week over the West Coast will slowly make its way toward Texoma bringing fair rain chances both Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning.
Friday’s rain will come in the form of hit and miss, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Then, we expect a line of thunderstorms to develop Friday night over West Texas and move toward Texoma Saturday morning. Good rain chances should end by midday Saturday. Sunday will be windy and cooler with strong West Winds and high temperatures in the low 50s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
