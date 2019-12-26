Vernon holiday meal a spirited occasion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Nearly 300 people in Vernon enjoyed a holiday spirit meal at the Wilbarger memorial auditorium and more than 500 received meals at their front doors.
The Vernon holiday tradition continues to bring the community together year after year.
"We sent a call out on Facebook for more delivers, and they are coming back," said Sharon Goins
With more meal deliveries than the previous years, holiday spirit meal volunteers lined up bright and early get orders out before noon.
Many volunteers say they done it so long it hard to remember not doing it.
"We have done this off and on since the boys were born and my oldest is 23, and he is 19, and we have helped as many years as we have been around," said Brian Fritze.
With so much help this year, volunteers delivered more than 500 meals around town and served 228 in the auditorium. This long-time tradition even attracts volunteers from all over Texoma, like Stephanie and David Woods from Burkburnett.
“We saw it on your channel advertised, and about three years ago, we came and volunteered and haven’t stopped coming since. You only have so many chances in your life to give and do something for someone to use them while you still can,” said David Woods.
Deliveries wrapped up just a little after 11 am and the auditorium was opened for the Christmas feast. As members of the community ate a red suit-wearing Ho, Ho, Ho saying jolly guy named Santa spread Christmas cheer.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.