WF man arrested for Assaulting a Public Servant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. On Dec. 23, an officer pulled over a black car at Taft Boulevard and Merrimac Drive for running a red light.
After pulling over, the officer reportedly smelled marijuana while approaching the car. The officer then conducted a search of the car and removed Marco Bocel, the passenger, from the car. A bag labeled “cookies” fell out of Bocel’s shorts and with that a green leafy substance in a different bag, later verified to be marijuana. He was then placed in handcuffs.
Bocel attempted to walk toward and speak with the driver of the car but police pulled him away. He opened the patrol car door with his hands behind his back before the officer was ready. He told Bocel not to open the door and then Bocel tried to walk away again.
The officer stopped him and Bocel turned around and started to yell. The officer tried to put Bocel against the car to restrain him, but he was still able to knee the officer in the groin. The officer still managed to hold Bocel in place until backup could arrive.
After Bocel was inside the patrol car he continued to make verbal threats to officers.
Officers found another small bag of marijuana inside the car.
The total amount found in three bags was 20.7 grams.
Marco Emilio Bocel was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction or Retaliation and Assault on a Public Servant.
As of Dec. 26, Bocel was still listed in the Wichita County Jail Roster with $23,250 in bonds.
