A few showers Friday, thunderstorms Saturday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The chance of rain leads the headlines Friday, Friday night and Saturday. Based on the latest weather data, the best chance of rain here in Texoma will be Saturday morning. Skies will be cloudy through the day Friday the hit and miss shower this morning. During the afternoon and evening hours, the best rain chances will remain over West Texas.
The latest models show thunderstorms developing late tonight over West Texas and moving toward Texoma during the early morning hours. So, Saturday morning we’ll expect scattered thunderstorms with thunder and lightning to sweep through the area. Most of the rain should move out by midday. Rainfall accumulations will be somewhere from 1/2 inch to 3/4 of an inch. Sunday will be a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.