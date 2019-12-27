A few showers Friday, thunderstorms Saturday morning

The latest models show thunderstorms developing late tonight over West Texas and moving toward Texoma during the early morning hours. So, Saturday morning we’ll expect scattered thunderstorms with thunder and lightning to sweep through the area. Most of the rain should move out by midday. Rainfall accumulations will be somewhere from 1/2 inch to 3/4 of an inch. Sunday will be a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.