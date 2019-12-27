Fire on Beard Ave. burns two houses, one truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WFFD responded to a house fire on the morning of Dec. 27. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a heavy fire and smoke showing from the of the house.
The fire spread to a carport at the front of the house where a truck was parked as firefighters first arrived. The heat from the fire also caused a window to break in the home next door and then the fire spread to that house as well.
At this time, firefighters put out a call for more manpower to help them fight the fire.
Firefighters began to put out the fire from the outside of the house and eventually they were able to move inside. The fire took around 30 minutes to put out and firefighters then searched both homes.
The residents from both homes were able to make it out safely and without any injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist them.
The fire originally started in the engine compartment of the truck parked in the driveway and spread to the carport and to two houses on Beard street.
WFFD said there was about $30,000 in damages to the first house, about $5,000 damages to the contents, and about $15,000 in damages to the truck. There was also about $16,000 in damages to the second house and about $3,000 in damages to the contents.
There were no injuries reported by WFFD.
