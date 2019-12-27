Hamburger is looking for a furr-ever home

Hamburger is our Pet of the Week
By Katelyn Fox | December 27, 2019 at 5:26 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 5:26 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Brad in studio to talk about Hamburger.

He is a five month old Labrador mix.

Hamburger was a rescue from the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center and is looking for a special forever home.

He is a very loving dog and he is already fixed.

Adopting is not a free process but all of the animals needs are provided before they go home with their new family.

The adoption fee is $125 but again, that covers all shots, spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.