Hamburger is looking for a furr-ever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Brad in studio to talk about Hamburger.
He is a five month old Labrador mix.
Hamburger was a rescue from the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center and is looking for a special forever home.
He is a very loving dog and he is already fixed.
Adopting is not a free process but all of the animals needs are provided before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 but again, that covers all shots, spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.