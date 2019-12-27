Hershey is just as sweet as the chocolate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diann Bowman from Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brad in studio to talk about Hershey the kitten.
She is a 5-month-old social, cuddly and sweet girl.
Animals brought into the Animal Services Center are listed on their Petango page.
Animals being held for our adoption program are designated with “Adoptable!.
The Animal Services Center is a service of the City of Wichita Falls.
Animals taken in by Animal Control officers or turned in by residents residing within the city limits of Wichita Falls are housed at our reclaim facility located at 1207 Hatton Rd.
Stray animals are housed for three to five days and all efforts are made to reunite a pet with its owners.
Animals can be adopted through their adoption program.
The adoption fee is $50; that will include their first set of vaccinations (excluding rabies), dewormer, bordatella (for dogs), flea and tick prevention, a microchip, heartworm testing or feline leukemia testing and a City of WF license.
The adopter is responsible for paying for the spay or neuter and rabies vaccination at the vet of their choice.
To be eligible to adopt, all pets in the adopter’s home must be spayed or neutered, current on rabies vaccinations and have a City of WF license, if they reside in Wichita Falls.
Applications take 24 to 48 hours to process so that they are able to perform a fence check and verify the information.
Adopters then must make a spay or neuter appointment and schedule a rabies vaccination.
For more information you can go to their Petango page or their Facebook page.
