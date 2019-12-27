N. Texas battles Texas Wesleyan

SENIOR STUDS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 57 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.GREEN LIGHT FOR GIBSON: Through 12 games, the Mean Green's Umoja Gibson has connected on 41.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 87 percent of his free throws this season.