Post Christmas shopping is a hit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Holiday shopping doesn't end after Christmas, shoppers are now taking advantage of all kinds of great deals.
“We're looking for odds and ends you know after Christmas the sales and stuff,” Oscar Merritt, one of the shoppers I talked to said. “Seems like a lot of people are taking advantage of the sales.
When I caught up with him outside Bed, Bath, and Beyond, he said he still had more places to go.
“Couple of stores you know, we still looking down here to hit another store,” Merritt said.
He's not the only one looking to catch some deals.
“I'm out looking for some things that I haven't gotten that are on sale and just trying to finalize my list,” Kelly Noble said.
“Well yesterday we hung out at home, we done our Christmas early so we figured we would come out and spend a little money,” Zakk Clark said.
While some people are hitting the clearance racks, over 75% of Americans, say they'll be making some returns.
“I’ve been taking things back and picking things up and just returning things that were too small or too big and it’s been a really good day,” Martha Moore said.
Now those returns, there is going to be a record number of them from online purchases too. UPS estimates they will process almost two million return packages on January 2nd, an amount that’s continued to grow as more people shop online.
