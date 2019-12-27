WF business helps North Texas Pantry after robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On the morning of Dec. 26, the North Texas Pantry in Wichita Falls was ready to pick up food for the hungry. It was just like any other day until they found out they had been robbed.
Pantry officials heard a strange noise when they started their van up. As it turns out, somebody had tampered with the van, cutting the catalytic converter out.
It’s something that the team could not afford to replace right away and it would leave them unable to meet the needs of the community after already struggling to service the van.
“We are constantly working on that," North Texas Pantry director John McGee said. "I have a friend that’s a mechanic and he helps me. It’s in constant need of repair all the time. We applied for a grant towards a new vehicle but I don’t know where we are with that. So we will keep piecing it together until then.”
All of the members of the pantry’s team are volunteers so there is no money to cover situations like this.
Luckily one of the volunteers spread the word on social media and Miller’s Muffler on Jacksboro Highway came to the rescue and the van is back on the road again.
