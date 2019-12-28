Hospice of WF ranked among top TX Pneumonia Hospice facilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospice of Wichita Falls was recently ranked number nine in the top 10 list of hospice care facilities for Pneumonia patients in Texas.
A healthcare analysis company named Dexur listed them as one of the most experienced Pneumonia-care facilities.
Most of the rest of the top 10 are in the DFW Metroplex but another is in Decatur on the way to Wichita Falls on Highway 287.
According to their website, Hospice of Wichita Falls "has provided care and support to over 13,000 patients and many times that number of family members.”
