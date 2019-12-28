How kids are staying busy on break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With school still out for holiday break, some parents might be struggling to find things for their kids to do.
Holiday break can be the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your children that you might not get while they're at school, but the last thing you want is for them to run out of things to do.
Texoma’s Fun House owner Ambreen Farooq says last year business during the holiday season went a little downhill, but this year is a different story.
Farooq says they are seeing triple the numbers they usually see over the holiday break due to more families wanting to spend quality time with their kids.
Wichita Falls YMCA is working on some new activities for kids to do here as well, which will also give them things to do over break.
This includes indoor soccer, volleyball, 7 on 7 football, as well as flag football.
