Inquiry into Wichita County Judge Gossom dismissed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Senior Judge Peeples has dismissed the court of inquiry filed against Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.
“I knew it had to run its course," Judge Gossom said. "I just hate the time, agony, and expense on the County, and the agony on my family’s part and my friends, but it made a nice belated Christmas present.”
The filing was made by 78th District Court Judge Bernard Fudge, who claimed that Judge Gossom received a state salary bonus without fulfilling the necessary judicial functions that go with it.
“Were there nights where I probably tossed and turned over it, yes," Judge Gossom said. "But I really looked and said here’s the things you do and for what was given, the information, I felt like I was making an honest statement.”
The criminal act in question was whether or not 40% of the functions Judge Gossom performs were judicial functions.
“The judge’s order came out and he followed much of the legislative budget report that was done this year which just said the law describing the judicial functions of a county judge are very vague," said Judge Gossom. “We all had to go by what we thought was the best interpretation of performing those duties.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.