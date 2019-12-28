Inquiry into Wichita County Judge Gossom dismissed

“We are pleased that Judge Peeples has dismissed the ill-advised court of inquiry. Judge Woodrow Gossom has continuously performed all the judicial functions of his office, including more than his share of juvenile proceedings. It is unfortunate that this proceeding was hastily convened without a full review. We were fully confident that Judge Gossom would be exonerated and appreciate the confidence placed in him by his fellow judges and the citizens of Wichita County.”

Attorney James P. Allison