Police prepare for drunk drivers on NYE

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are just four days from the beginning of a new decade, with it, comes plenty of celebrations that often involve drinking, and law enforcement is prepared for the uptick in crimes related to alcohol.
I spoke with two district attorney's today who say they will both be on call New Year’s Eve to assist police with accidents caused by drunk drivers. It's preventable crimes like these that have stuck with the DA's.
“We're committed to aggressively prosecuting those cases and making sure that those people can't commit a crime like that again,” Casey Polhemus, District Attorney of the 97th Judicial District said.
On New Year’s Eve it's estimated that over 160 people will die on the roads during the holiday, according to the Nation Safety Council.
“A lot of the calls we respond to on New Year’s Eve at the base, at the core of it is alcohol. So enjoy yourself, have a good time, but do so responsibly,” Sgt. Harold McClure with the Wichita Falls Police said.
To bring justice to those effected by these crimes, the district attorneys of both Wichita County and the 97th District will be assisting first responders across Wichita, Archer, Clay, and Montague counties.
“We’ve notified all of our area law enforcement that we will be on call that night. Casey in her jurisdictions and me in mine. So we will respond to the scene to help law enforcement if there are intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault cases,” John Gillespie, District Attorney of Wichita County said.
These cases can leave families devastated from an incident that could of been prevented.
“Especially in the rural jurisdictions we have a lot of two lane roads, it’s just the risk of a head on is tremendous, it’s just not worth the risk,” Polhemus said.
“No one wants to wake up in a hospital room and find out that someone is dead, much less that they are facing intoxication manslaughter,” Gillespie said.
This mission to bring awareness to these kinds of crimes comes after the two DA's worked a case last year were two 20 year old’s were killed by a drunk driver in October 2015.
“That case in particular we saw the devastation that the loss of those two boys left for those two families,” Polhemus said.
The Wichita Falls PD will have increased patrols Tuesday night. Sgt. McClure adds if you see anyone driving drunk, dial 911 and give them as much info about the car as you can, but never try to pursue those drivers.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.