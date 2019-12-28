Woman attacked by dogs; 1 still on the loose

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Animal control services are still looking for a pit bull that attacked a 58-year-old Wichita Falls woman on Tuesday night.
This week the 600 block of Welch in Wichita Falls, the police department responded to a call about a dog attack. Witnesses told police they saw four pit bulls dragging a woman down the street. When police arrived, they saw that women blooded with wounds to her ankles, forearm, and head.
When approached by a dog, the Animal Services Center coordinator said you could tell a lot from the dog’s body language, that you should never run from them, and most dogs react out of fear.
“Bicycles often tend to scare animals, especially dogs," Amanda Pfeffer, animal and kennel coordinator at the Animal Services Center, said. “I think dogs also know to chase cars, and the thing with that is that they don’t know a whole lot. So these animals that are left in the yard or are there for some other purpose other than being a loving family pet aren’t privy to other things out there.”
“If a dog does bite and breaks the skin, whether that be a bite or scratch by state law, they have to be quarantined for 240 hours or 10 days from the time of that incident," Pfeffer said. "So at that point, they are taken to a quarantine facility or here or a veterinary clinic and monitored for rabies.”
Once that time period is up, the dog is cleared of rabies, and the owner pays fees, it will then be released to the owner. If the owner is no longer comfortable with the pet, they can surrender it to animal services.
As of Friday morning, the woman was still in the hospital but police said she’s in a stable condition.
The case is still under investigation.
