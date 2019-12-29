Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in his ninth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Golden State Warriors 141-121. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 and Seth Curry added 17 off the bench for the Mavericks as they snapped the Warriors' four-game winning streak. D’Angelo Russell had 30 points and eight 3-pointers in the first half but injured his neck after falling and colliding with Dwight Powell during the third quarter. Russell returned for the start of the fourth but the Warriors were down by 19 at that point.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 44 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets built a big early lead and withstood a late rally from the Brooklyn Nets to get a 108-98 win on Saturday night. Houston has won five of six games, with its only loss in this stretch coming in a surprising defeat by the Warriors on Christmas day,
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Journey Brown ran for 202 yards and two long touchdowns as No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever. Penn State's defense allow its most points and yards all season. But there was a huge defensive play when Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. That came when All-America linebacker Micah Parsons was pulling down quarterback Brady White, who then flipped the ball into Taylor's arms. White threw for 454 yards but no touchdowns. Memphis got six field goals from Riley Patterson.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 29 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 12 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs hit a season-high 18 3-pointers in beating the Detroit Pistons, 136-109. San Antonio was 18 for 35 on 3-pointers, including a career-high five by Aldridge. Andre Drummond had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the short-handed Pistons, who played with an 11-man roster due to injuries and illness.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Preseason All-America forward Lauren Cox is about to get back in the game for the sixth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears. Cox has been cleared to play after missing seven weeks with a right foot injury. The 6-foot-4 post went full speed at practice Saturday for the second day in a row. She hasn't played since Nov. 8. Baylor plays only its third game in December on Monday at home against Morehead State. That is the last game for the Lady Bears before opening Big 12 play at Oklahoma next weekend. They then have a trip to No. 1 UConn.
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister at a home north of Austin. The Travis County sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu was charged with murder in the Friday killing of his sister in Pflugerville. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of his sister, who authorities say was stabbed multiple times. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said authorities have been told the victim was pregnant but they are waiting on an autopsy to confirm that.
UNDATED (AP) — Jason Witten returned for a club-record 16th season with Dallas after a year in retirement as a broadcaster in part because the tight end thought the Cowboys could make a Super Bowl run. Witten has no regrets even though the Cowboys lost control of their playoff fate with a game remaining in a disappointing season. Witten is one touchdown catch shy of Dez Bryant’s club career record of 73. Witten wouldn’t entertain questions of whether this was his last game, although the 37-year-old did say he planned to get into coaching once he retired for good.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 23 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. also scored 23 with seven assists and Arizona State defeated Texas Southern 98-81 on Saturday. The Sun Devils ended a two-game losing streak with 57% shooting, including 12 of 25 on 3-pointers. The Sun Devils lost center Romello White to a sprained right ankle in the first half.