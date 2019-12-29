Ronny Jackson speaks in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -District 13 candidate Ronny Jackson made an appearance and spoke with supporters earlier today.
Jackson is a Republican candidate, running for the 13th Congressional seat in Texas.
“I’ve been in the administration with President Trump since day one of his administration, and when he gets elected again here in November, he’s got 5 years from now that he will still be in office,” said Jackson. “So for the next 5 years I’m going to know people in the executive branch.”
Jackson says he believes his time in the White House working next to President Trump will help give him the experience needed to fill the seat.
“Secretaries, people in the west wing, including President Trump, I am going to be on a first name basis with them and I think it’s going to bring a lot of influence to the district,” said Jackson.
Jackson says he believes he will be able to maintain a conservative posture on topics like the 2nd Amendment, immigration, and healthcare.
