AAA Texas offering Tipsy Tow for New Year’s Eve

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - AAA Texas is offering a free Tipsy Tow service for Texans this New Year’s Eve.
If there’s no designated driver or taxi available, drivers can call AAA for a free tow home, up to ten miles.
The service will be available statewide from 6 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 31, 2019 through 6 a.m. on Wed., Jan. 1, 2020.
There are a few things to keep in mind with this service, though:
- They won’t tow a vehicle that doesn’t work
- They won’t start a vehicle, change a flat tire, or deliver gas
- You can’t request a tow to another bar or party, it’s a one-way ride home.
- For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor.
Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-AAA-HELP and simply request the service.
The driver does not have to be a AAA member to utilize the service.
