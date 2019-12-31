Beloved Iowa Park teacher’s resignation upheld

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In a special session school board meeting Monday in Iowa Park a beloved W.F.George Middle School choir teacher’s resignation was upheld. Earlier this month Mrs. Espinosa was asked to resign but the reason why is unconfirmed and the school board can’t comment on their decision.
The community came out in droves to support the choir teacher, completely filling the meeting room and into the hallway. Through each of the people’s comments, a common theme of support for Mrs. Espinosa rang loud.
"She's the epitome of what a teacher should be, she loves these kids more than anybody's ever seen," one mother said.
"She knows how to turn people around she knows how to reach people in the depths of them that I’ve never seen in a teacher," another parent said.
The school board deliberated for over two hours before announcing they have made up their minds.
Once that decision to uphold the resignation was made a feeling of sadness could be felt in the air. The community of Iowa Park was not happy with the decision made by the school board.
