Giuliani associate wants to offer info to House impeachment investigators

(CNN) - An associate of Rudy Giuliani said he wants to share information with House impeachment investigators.
Lev Parnas’ attorney is asking a federal judge for permission to give information seized from Parnas when he was arrested, including the contents of one of his iPhones.
The attorney says the material will strengthen potential testimony from Parnas if he is to go before the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee.
Parnas, a Soviet-born American, was charged in New York federal court in early October with conspiracy and campaign finance-related violations. He has pleaded not guilty.
The Manhattan federal prosecutors continue to consider other charges related to his case.
Parnas and another man, Igor Fruman, played key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter, the Associated Press reported.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.