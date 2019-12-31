Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have other reasons to believe there will be plenty of change as owner Jerry Jones ponders the future of coach Jason Garrett. Dallas is set to have 23 unrestricted free agents after finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs in a season that started with lofty expectations. Topping the list are quarterback Dak Prescott and No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. There seems to be little question whether Prescott and Cooper will return. The biggest question might be who gets a long-term deal and who plays on the franchise tag.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got a bit of a break this weekend before Saturday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as several key starters rested against Tennessee with the team's playoff spot already secured. After winning the AFC South in Week 16, Houston lost to the Titans 35-14 on Sunday in a game where Tennessee clinched a playoff berth.
WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 6 Baylor is taking a nine-game winning streak into Big 12 play. The Bears played for the first time in 12 days on Monday and beat Jackson State 83-57. Jared Butler had 18 points for the 10-1 Bears while MaCio Teage added 16 and Davion Mitchell scored 14. Freddie Gillespie had his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Bears got off to a slow start, missing their first six shots. But they took control of the game with a 32-6 run in the first half.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America post player Lauren Cox had a successful return for the No. 6 Baylor Lady Bears. Cox had 10 points and six rebounds in her first game in more than seven weeks in a 94-47 win over Morehead State on Monday night. Cox had missed eight games because of a right foot injury. Cox also had five assists and four blocked shots in her 22 minutes. Five players scored in double figures for the 10-1 Lady Bears. NaLyssa Smith had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Queen Egbo had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
DALLAS (AP) — Cory Munson's 52-yard field goal with no time remaining after a rules review gave Western Kentucky a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. Munson was awarded the final play after a five-yard defensive substitution penalty against Western Michigan for having 12 players on the field as it switched between its field goal unit and regular defense. Munson had kicked two other field goals and missed one.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press polled a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers for a mock draft of the first two rounds this spring. Obviously, a lot can change between now and draft day, as far as team needs go, with a new collective bargaining agreement being worked on and free agency set to begin on Feb. 1. Panelists were limited to college seniors and eligible foreign players, and they could not offer a pick for their own team.
NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss has been fined $35,000 for shoving Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to the floor. Chriss shoved Doncic in the third quarter of Dallas' 141-121 victory at Golden State on Saturday night. League officials said the amount of the fine was based in part on Chriss' history of physical altercations on the court. Doncic fell backward into the first row of fans after Chriss shoved him. Doncic jumped right to his feet and charged at Chriss until the referees separated them. Chriss was assessed a technical foul.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored a season-high 30 points, and TCU tuned up for the start of Big 12 play with an impressive 87-53 win over George Mason. Bane had 21 points at halftime and made five of seven 3-pointers while going 12-of-16 from the field in the third 30-point game of his career. The Horned Frogs never trailed after scoring the first 10 points. Jordan Miller led George Mason with 15 points. The Patriots shot 33% as their six-game winning streak ended.