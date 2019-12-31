Safety efforts continue to grow for WF churches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over the last few years, multiple Texoma churches have upped security during worship services, with some having off-duty police officers at the ready.
With this most recent tragedy, some are starting to prepare for the worst.
“A place that should be a place of sanctuary became something other than that,” remarked Mark Bender, the senior pastor at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls.
In a matter of six seconds, a gunman in White Settlement was able to claim the lives of two church-goers.
Bender said he understands that same event could have easily happened in Wichita Falls.
He added, “we like to think that would never happen here. Yet we recognize that that’s always a possibility."
Church officials and police officers said if it does happen, they want you to be able to answer one question...
“What can you do to protect yourself in a situation like that?”
To help, Wichita Falls police offer the C.R.A.S.E course: the civilian response to active shooter events.
This ninety minute course teaches people how to avoid, deny and defend when confronted by an active shooter.
“It’s something that we really feel passionate about as a police department and we want to get that information out to as many people as possible," added Sgt. Harold McClure with the Wichita Falls police department.
Bender said offering the course, as well as having an off-duty officer available during all worship services, has given his members peace of mind when attending church on Sundays.
“We regret that this is where we find ourselves in society today and yet we want to sort of put steps in place that again maintain that sanctuary, that safe space, here at our church," he said.
