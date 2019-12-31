We are tracking a cold front next year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are tracking the first cold front of the next decade coming on Thursday. Before then we will see some mild temperatures. For new Year’s Eve night we will see the 40s dropping into the 30s. Then for New Years Day we will see slightly warmer conditions with a high in the mid 50s. Rain chances begin early Friday morning associated with the low pressure system that is bringing the cold front our way. It is just a slight 20% chance of rain before Noon on Friday.