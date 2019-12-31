WF family seeks justice for slain loved one

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -A local family is renewing their call for justice in a murder that remains unsolved.
The victim, Bobby Joe Ayala, was shot to death over the summer in Wichita Falls.
"At that time of night, I knew something must have gone wrong, or something was wrong. And so I remember answering the phone, and I was already crying," said sister Marissa Hernandez.
The call came in just before 10 p.m. on June 6th.
When the Wichita Falls Police responded to a gunshot victim on 9th street they found a 46-year-old Bobby Joe Ayala. He later died at the hospital.
" It was like a shock to everybody, and it’s like you’re in a dream-like your just this is not real. I’m going to wake up, and that doesn’t happen for a long time, said Hernandez.
Ayala was a father, brother, and husband. His family says he was loved by everyone who knew him.
They say to this date they have not received any real updates on his murder.
“It’s really sad and now its December this happened all the way in June so it’s like this thing drag out and you want it to happen so fast these things take time, and there is a process to everything, and I know that,” said Hernandez.
But it hasn't been easy.
"It's really hard to sit here and be patient and feel like your not doing anything for you brother You want to let him know that I'm still here for you I'm still fighting for you I still want to have a voice for you, but there is only so much I can do right.
The family hopes that by sharing his story, they will soon receive justice.
“I think more than anything most of us will feel better once we know the full story of how it happens the people that were involved in it, who need to be punished are punished. Everybody must pay for their actions," said his son Jacob Alfaro ”But what we can do is hopefully get a little bit of justice. I think that would bring my family a little bit of peace."
