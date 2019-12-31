WFPD recovers stolen car after traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two Wichita Falls residents are in the Wichita County Jail after they were stopped by police with a small amount of meth while driving a stolen car.
Wichita Falls Police Department officers spotted a 2018 Corolla which had been reported stolen earlier in the day on Monday.
They completed a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Kemp Boulevard, and at that time, the driver, Brittney Fehr, told officers that she didn’t know who she was.
Seth Thompson, the passenger, was already listed as a suspect in the theft of the car because he had a relationship with the owners. The owners told police they had been trying to contact Thompson all day and that he did not have permission to use the car.
Police arrested Fehr and Thompson on theft of a stolen vehicle just before 8:30 p.m.
While searching the car, officers found a cigarette pack with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine inside the center console.
Fehr has yet to have a bond amount set for her charges of theft of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one under one gram.
Thompson’s bond is set at $5,000 for charges of theft of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one under one gram.
Neither of them have been released from the Wichita County Jail at this time.
