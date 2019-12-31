WFPD: registration warrant leads to meth arrests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two people are in jail after a traffic stop led to a discovery of meth.
According to court documents, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department pulled over a car on Monday, knowing the driver, Laura Jenkins, had an outstanding warrant.
When WFPD officers were pulling the car over, Benjamin Fuentes attempted to exit the car but was detained by officers.
Jenkins was searched as a part of the traffic stop when three bags of methamphetamine were found in her pants. The total amount of methamphetamine found was 9.2 grams.
The arrest report says Jenkins told police that Fuentes had ordered her to hide the baggies in her pants.
When Fuentes was searched officers found cash and packaging.
Both Jenkins and Fuentes were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one.
The two are currently being held in the Wichita County Jail.
